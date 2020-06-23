Lackawanna County prepares to go into green phase

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties will be among the last in the state to be moving into the ‘green’ phase of reopening this Friday.

More than a month into Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, businesses, like salons and spas, which have previously been mandated to close are now getting ready to reopen in Scranton by implementing safety guidelines.

“It’s amazing,” Kayla Rhoads, a receptionist at Alexander’s Salon & Spa told Eyewitness News. “I missed our clientele so much, all the girls that we work with upstairs and downstairs are amazing.”

In the ‘green’ phase, all businesses may reopen but they may only operate at 75 percent capacity, must require face coverings and must abide by social distancing guidelines.

“We currently have five sinks but we are only going to be using three during this time to keep everyone safe,” Rhoads said.

Stations for haircuts are already more than six feet apart while customers getting manicures will now have a divider between them. An additional 15 minutes after each appointment is now set aside for disinfecting measures.

Alexander’s Salon & Spa has created its own spray hand sanitizer as well as a cold and flu atomizer spray. Hand sanitizer dispensers can now be found throughout the building.

“We’ve just been taking all the precautions that we could take. We have been getting masks for everybody and making sure that clients know to call us when they come in,” said Alyssa Warhola, a receptionist.

Restaurants are also preparing to open for indoor dining. Black Box Cafe on Wyoming Avenue in the Ritz Theater is also continuing to follow federal and state guidelines with, in part, markers on the floor. The cafe is hoping to rebound after months of restrictions.

“If you did not have a positive attitude and you didn’t have a couple of dollars in the bank this was next to impossible,” Michael Melcher, owner of Black Box Cafe said.

The cafe plans to have outdoor seating on Friday and re-introduce indoor seating by the following week.