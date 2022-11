SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Officials say they’re ready for Election Day. Director of Elections Beth Hopkins says the supplies, ballots, and voting machines have been set up at all of the polling locations across the county.

About 30 volunteers will be sworn in at the Government Center in Downtown Scranton Tuesday morning.

They will get to work opening the thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots and scanning them through.