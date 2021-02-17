Lackawanna County nun declared dead, three years after fire

SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Almost three years after her disappearance, a missing nun in Lackawanna County has been declared dead.

Last month, sisters and servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary petitioned the court to declare Sister Angela Miller dead.

“It’s an acknowledgement of reality but it’s very sad so,” said Sister Ellen Maroney, president of Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

On Tuesday, a Lackwanna County judge declared Sister Angela Miller dead.

“So we had the hearing yesterday and I was asked to recount the details of what happened back in April of 2018,” said Sister Ellen Maroney.

In April 2018, Alan Smith killed his mother, Rosemary Smith. He then fired three shots at officers before setting his aunt, sister Angela Miller’s, house on fire ultimately committing suicide. Sister Angela’s body was never discovered in the rubble.

“There was no evidence of her being alive. She had not contacted anyone. Nobody had any contact with her since that time, heard anything about her since that time,” said Sister Ellen Maroney.

Last month, Maroney wrote a petition asking a Lackawanna County judge to declare Sister Angela dead.

State law requires a person to be missing for seven years before being declared dead. But based on the investigation, Judge Vito Geroulo agreed there was sufficient evidence to make the declaration.

Now, the family of the Scranton religious sister and the catholic community can find closure.

“I think within us there’s still a hope that someday we would find her body. We know that she’s in heaven we know that she’s enjoying that eternal life. It’s probably just better said as a sense of closure for the families in particular,” said Sister Maroney.