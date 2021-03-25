Lackawanna County man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of PA announced Thursday that 26-year-old Jean Quinones pleaded guilty on Wednesday to attempting to possess, with the intent to distribute, more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Investigators say he received a package from the Virgin Islands containing cocaine and picked it up at the post office, resulting in his arrest shortly after.

He faces anywhere from 5 to 40 years in prison with a term of supervised release and a fine as well. His sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.