LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a “road-rage type incident” in Lackawanna County on June 8.

According to state police, a man on foot and a man in a vehicle exchanged middle fingers in the 2000 block of Lackawanna Trail in La Plume Township.

Following said exchange, investigators said a verbal altercation ensued on the roadside.

Troopers said one of the men drew a loaded firearm during the confrontation and pointed it at the other while vocally threatening to shoot him.

Officials from the State Police said both men face charges of disorderly conduct and the man who drew the firearm faces additional charges including terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.

The two men involved were not named in the state police report to the media.