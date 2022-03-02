Lackawanna County man charged with giving son gun used in fatal shooting, police say

FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is being charged after police say he gave his son the gun used in a fatal shooting on February 12.

Court paperwork says 64-year-old, David Bowan gave his son, Kevin Bowan, a Glock 23 and a Rugar AR556. Kevin Bowan used the Glock 23 in a shooting that left 37-year-old Harrison Carpenter dead, police say.

Records say Kevin Bowan is a person not to possess a firearm.

The deadly shooting took place in the 400 block of Morse Avenue in Fell Township, around 2:00 a.m. on February 12. Police responded and say once they entered the residence they immediately saw Kevin Bowan, who told officers that he just shot Carpenter, the affidavit says.

Officers tracked the serial number of the gun, a Glock 23, taken from the scene of the shooting and found it had been in evidence before from a previous incident involving Kevin Bowan.

The gun was transferred back to David Bowan because his son was not to possess a firearm. David Bowan told officers he gave the firearm back to Kevin Bowan that day or a couple of days after they were transferred from police.

In an interview, police asked David Bowan how his son came in possession of the guns and he told officers, “I made the mistake, I let him take them.”

Kevin Bowan is being charged with criminal possession of a firearm, pending further police investigation. David Bowan is being charged with penalties for sales to an ineligible transferee.

The fatal shooting is still being investigated.