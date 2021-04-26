Lackawanna County man arrested for impersonating a police officer

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man from Dunmore has been arrested for impersonating a police officer, court papers say.

Officers with the Dunmore Borough Police Department responded to Lake Street on April 22 for a report of a person impersonating an officer.

Once on the scene, officers made contact with the suspect, identified as Marin Piepoli.

The victim told officers he was parked in his vehicle near the Bunker Hill Bridge. A white sedan pulled up behind the victim, he told officers he thought it was a police officer due to the make and model of the vehicle.

The victim got out of the car and Piepoli told the victim he could not be in the area and had to leave, court papers say. The victim called 911 and the Piepoli drove off.

The victim stayed on the phone with 911 and followed Piepoli to a residence. Police say Piepoli got out of his car, went up to the victim’s car, threatened him, insisted he was law enforcement and showed the victim a badge.

Police arrived on scene and Piepoli showed them the badge which said “United States Bail & Fugitive Recovery Agent”. Piepoli admitted to police that he was not law enforcement or a bail bondsman.

Piepoli was charged with terroristic threats, impersonating a public servant and harassment.