Lackawanna County man accused of attempting to solicit sex from presumed 15-year-old

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is facing charges after police say he attempted to solicit sex from who he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

According to a release, an unnamed cooperating witness (CW) spoke to officers at the Kingston Police Department concerning 47-year-old Michael Halye who the CW states had contacted them on an unknown communication application in June.

The witness stated that they were posing as a 15-year-old boy when Halye contacted them.

Through communication, Halye expressed his desire to engage in sexual activity with the presumed boy, whom he understood to be 15-years-old according to screen captures turned into police.

After the witness confronted Halye in person when he attempted to meet with the boy, the witness took evidence to police.

Halye faces charges of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of a minor, and other related charges.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.