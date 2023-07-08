SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Despite the blazing heat, dozens descended on downtown Scranton to find a good book or two or a few.

The friends of the Scranton Public Library held their annual Sidewalk Sale outside the Albright Memorial Library on Vine Street.

All different kinds of used books for bookworms were available mostly in the dollar to two-dollar range and kids’ literature for as little as 25 cents.

Even used CDs and DVDs were for sale.

Carol Mcgee member of the Board of Directors for the Scranton Public Library.

The best part of all of this is talking to people about books. asking them what authors they like, what genres they like, and getting ideas from them about other books.

All proceeds from the book sale benefit the Scranton Public Library.