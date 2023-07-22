CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes Saturday in part of Lackawanna County in the fight against colon cancer.

They ran laps around Abington Heights Middle School for the Shine Like Susan 5k.

The event debuted last year to benefit the Susan Burke Foundation for colon cancer.

The foundation is named after the woman who was active in various community organizations in the Abingtons.

This whole race was organized by a teen who says he could not have done any of it without the help and support of his community.

“I hope it gives them hope. Hope is a big thing around here for all of us because we’ve all struggled or we’ve all seen people struggle with colon cancer, and that really hurts all of us and maybe some more than others,” said Jack Farrell the organizer.

Farrell says the goal of this year’s Shine Like Susan 5k was to top last year’s fundraising total of more than $24,000.