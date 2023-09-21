SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An out-of-this-world activity was held for school students and their families in Lackawanna County.

Reach Cyber Charter School students and their families held a back-to-school event Thursday at the Electric City Trolley Museum.

Students took part in dozens of space-themed activities designed to help them develop science, technology, and math skills.

Reach Cyber is a public cyber charter school for K-12 students in Pennsylvania that provides a high-quality curriculum infused with stem learning designed specifically for a virtual learning environment.

“These events help to build community within the school, they help to build relationships between our families and our students and also between our regional staff and our families as well. As a Pennsylvania school, we are community-based and we love to engage our community in these STEM-based activities,” said Director of Data and Assessment Dr. Kelley McConnell.

Nearly 7,000 students across the state are currently enrolled at Reach Cyber Charter School.