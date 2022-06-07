SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Lackawanna County inmate’s death was ruled a homicide by the Lackawanna County Coroner on June 7.

Tim Rowland, Chief Lackawanna County Coroner, said Darwin Pasos-Santos, age 32, died on June 1 at Geisinger Community Medical Center due to blunt force head injuries.

Officials said Pasos-Santos was admitted to the hospital on May 12 with head injuries caused by an assault/fall involving another inmate.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney is investigating the incident.