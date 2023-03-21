JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After the flames of a house fire in Jefferson Township were extinguished, the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit ruled the fire accidental.

At about 5:00 p.m. on March 20, the Jefferson Fire Department was called to a reported house fire on the 1100 block of Archbald Mountain Road in Jefferson.

After the flames were extinguished, the PSP Fire Marshal Unit was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Troopers say that investigation found the house was unoccupied at the time and the fire was ruled accidental.