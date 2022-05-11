SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County is looking to fill some positions as a job fair was held at the government center in Scranton, Wednesday.

Commissioners are looking to fill jobs across the system, including row offices, correctional officers, and 911 dispatchers. Candidates applied in person, hoping to get a job.

“A little bit difficult. I went through another state job a couple weeks ago and I didn’t get it. But, throw my name in the hat again, It’s worth a shot,” said Emily Welby, Scranton.

Lackawanna County Commissioners tell Eyewitness News its been difficult filling positions with no applications coming in.

This is their first internal job fair and It will run again Thursday, May 12 from 12:00 p.m until 6:00 p.m.