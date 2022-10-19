SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners honored and celebrated a veteran that turned 100 years old on Wednesday.

Eddie Sporko, a veteran and lifelong resident of Scranton, turned 100 years old on October 19.

The commissioners declared October 19 to officially be “Eddie Sporko Day” in his honor.

Sporko was brought to the commissioner’s meeting by his family who did not tell him why he was going, so it was a big surprise for him.

Here’s what Sporka said is the key to living a long life.

“Good clean living and never overwork yourself, take my advice!” Sporko said. “I got this great feeling of appreciation, and thankful I got friends!”