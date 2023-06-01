SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Heritage Fair has begun and it’s offering plenty to do involving culture and community.

The weather is looking extra nice this week and if you can’t choose between a good meal, cooling off in the pool, or listening to some live music, Montage Mountain is your place to be.

If you are looking for a special way to kick off the month of June, the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair at Montage Moutain Resort has plenty of culture and community.

From June 1 to June 4, over 60 vendors of food, live music, art, rides, and games will fill the resort.

“It’ll be a much more professional entrance and exit and much more parking is bigger and better than it’s ever been food more entertainment more rides more everything too,” said Executive Director of the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau Curt Camoni.

Jennifer Smith, owner of Uniquely Mello put her products on display at the fair for the first time. She’s hoping for a big crowd.

“Come on out see what everybody’s doing check out the vendors and stop by and get some positive product there’s a lot of stuff going on and they expect a pretty big crowd,” said Smith.

The best part is that you can enjoy food like barbecue, fresh-cut fries, or freshly squeezed juice and even float down the lazy river if you would like because it is that hot out.

For a one-price admission, you can enjoy rides, entertainment, and the waterpark

On Friday and Sunday, it’s $15 a ticket if you buy online and $25 if you purchase a ticket at the gate.

On Saturday, it’s $20 a ticket if you purchase online and $25 if you purchase at the gate.

“Pennsylvania tries to give people the best they can and if you look around there is all heritages we are all one big happy family of America,” said Angel Badwalker of Peckville.

On Friday and Saturday, there will also be fireworks to go off after dusk.

Curt Camoni says he would like to break over 30,000 people to attend the fair across the four-day period.