SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands are getting ready to celebrate culture and community at the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair that kicks off on Thursday night.

Outside montage mountain Thursday morning, dozens of amusement rides and vendor stands await thousands of guests for the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair.

“This will draw in people from out of our area. That puts people in our hotels, they’re hitting our gas stations, they’re eating in our restaurants, and then they’re also having a great time at the fair and the water park,” predicted Curt Camoni, executive director of the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau.

Camoni, with the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, says that’s the reason behind the start of the fair, bringing together people and remembering the county’s history.

“It’s immigrants coming to this area from Ireland, from Italy, from Poland, and many other places and coming together through hard work and building their families and everyone working to provide a better future for their children,” said Camoni.

The fair returns for its third year, with more than sixty local food and craft vendors taking part in the festivities. One of them provides the tallest forms of entertainment, Swika’s amusement company.

“This is my home and I’m so proud that they came to me when they wanted to start this,” stated Stephen Swika, owner of Swika’s Amusement Company.

Swika is the third generation owner, tying his family business to the area dating back to the 1950s.

“My grandmother mortgaged her house in Peckville and they bought their first ride, a helicopter ride and they started S&S amusements, which now turned into Swika’s amusements,” said Swika.

His first-ever ride still making an appearance decades later.

“It was bought for me by my grandfather and my dad as a graduation gift to get me started, so that’s how I’m here. I’ve been here for 50 years doing this,” said Swika.

The heritage fair runs Thursday through Sunday at Montage Mountain. Tickets for the fair also give you access to Montage’s waterpark. A fireworks show is planned for both Friday and Saturday night.