SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News’ push to curb childhood hunger continues in Lackawanna County.

When cafeterias close for the summer, kids lose access to meals they depend on and some parents are left struggling to provide.

Wednesday’s stop is Weis Market near Clarks Summit where non-perishable items started to be collected at 7:00 a.m. You can stop by to make a donation until 6:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News has teamed up with Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank to help children in need.

28/22 News has collected more than 2 tons of food since last month.