SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County’s Winter Market is set to kick off Friday night. This is the ninth year the event is set to take place on Courthouse Square in Downtown Scranton.

Over 50 local vendors are getting ready to sell their wares, food, and drinks.

While you’re there, you can enjoy live music or a horse and carriage ride.

You can also check out the festival of trees, which were put up and decorated by local businesses who are raising money for Toys For Tots.

“The holidays are a perfect time to celebrate our local artists and artisan vendors who are selling things and also all the other great types of arts we have. That’s why we have performance and music, and all the beautiful decorations, because that’s the community part! I think we just like to make people smile,” said Maureen McGuigan, Director of the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture.

The Winter Market on Courthouse Square starts at 5:00 p.m. Friday night and at 6:00 p.m. the tree lighting ceremony will be held in front of the courthouse.