SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County father is taking on the fight against the opioid crisis.

A town hall was held Monday morning at West Scranton High School, highlighting the Nevaeh Project.

Founder Mike Mancini lost his son, Christian Reed, to a fatal fentanyl overdose in 2020. Reed was a US Marine stationed in California when he died.

Mancini is now trying to bring awareness, education and prevention to the nationwide epidemic.

“This affects everybody on a daily basis here in Lackawanna County, 90% of the overdoses are fentanyl related, and as a father if I just sit on my hands and do nothing then nothing gets accomplished,” said Mancini.

Through the project, Mancini would like to see K-9 units that detect fentanyl in schools across Pennsylvania.