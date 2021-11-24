Lackawanna County Family to Family hands out food baskets ahead of holiday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday morning, the day before Thanksgiving, more meals are being given away to those in need.

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of this event. At the Armed Forces Reserve parking lot in Scranton, the Family to Family Food Basket program is put on by the Roberson family with the help of Friends of the Poor.

The Roberson’s budgeted an additional $25,000 this year to meet the need because of the pandemic. The entire program costs $150,000.

Families who participate in the program will receive a full 12 to 14-pound turkey and all the sides.

“There is obviously is an increased need and you know more people are still out of work and needing that thanksgiving meal so we’ve been dealing with that and also with prices going up,” said Ryan Roberson.

The baskets are given out on a first come first serve basis and organizers plan to hand out baskets till 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. If all the baskets are handed out they have gift cards to be given out.

The program still has to raise $60,000 to meet its’ goal. If you are interested in donating you can do so here.