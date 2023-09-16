SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Scranton held its Inaugural Fall Festival on Saturday.

The two-part event hosted by Neighbor-Works of Northeastern Pennsylvania started at Clover Field from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

Attendees enjoyed family-friendly activities like cornhole and pumpkin painting, and for the kids, the event had a nice selection of bounce houses to choose from but overall the event is a way to get the community of West Scranton together.

“This is to get people in the west side to come out and meet their neighbors and enjoy their neighborhood and also bring people into the area to see all of the great assets and pride that West Scranton has to offer,” said Miranda Pace the Neighboorworks coordinator.

Now part two of the fall festival is taking place at Allen Park from six to nine where guests can enjoy live music and even some smores!