Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office moving to county Gateway Center

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office will be moving to 135 Jefferson Avenue in Scranton on Monday, Feb. 10th.

Moving crews are relocating desks, boxes and files today.

The DA’s office will occupy the basement, second floor and third floor of the county’s Gateway Center.

The entire renovation project to get the DA’s office moved comes at a price tag of $600,000.

This does not include another $400,000 to repair the roof in spring. That is phase two.

