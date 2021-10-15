Lackawanna County discusses budget proposal

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County discussed its budget for the upcoming year and on the table higher property taxes.

Fair and equitable property taxes were discussed and the board of commissioners feel many residents were overburdened. So, the 2022 general fund budget does not include a property tax.

Commissioners say the budget will not cut programs that communities and residents rely on. But the budget proposed was so high commissioners have to work to dwindle it down. They also say they believe they will be able to make money in other aspects of the county.

“We do have our surplus that we can utilize but the problem is when you start dipping into the surplus you can damage your credit rating. We need to look at drastic cuts and saving wherever possible,” said Commissioner Chris Chermak.

Lackawanna County Commissioners must pass a balanced budget by the end of the year. They will likely address and vote on the matter in December.