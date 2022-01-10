Lackawanna County declares “Code Blue” weather alert

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commissioners of Lackawanna County have declared a “Code Blue” weather alert.

In a release, the commissioners state that the alert was set in place after consulting the National Weather Service in relation to the current and upcoming cold weather conditions.

A code blue is declared when the temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees or lower. The purpose is to help the general public become aware of frigid temperatures and plan accordingly.

Code Blue also sets up emergency shelters for homeless individuals, which are in the following areas:

Keystone Mission, Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, from 8 p.m. during the week. Closed Wednesday. Weekend hours vary.

St. Anthony’s Haven, 409 Olive Street, Scranton, from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Community Intervention Center, 445 North 6th Avenue, Scranton, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Further information on what a Code Blue entails can be found at the county’s website.