Lackawanna County declares ‘Code Blue’ alert for January 14th weekend

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County has declared a “Code Blue” frigid weather alert for the upcoming weekend.
The alert was placed in anticipation of upcoming cold weather that could have wind chills in the -10 to -20 degree range.
The alert will remain in effect from 8:00 p.m. Friday until 8:00 a.m. Monday.
During the alert, emergency homeless shelters can be found in the following locations:
- Keystone Mission, Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, starting at 8 p.m.
- St. Anthony’s Haven, 409 Olive Street, Scranton, starting at 7 p.m.
- Community Intervention Center, 445 North 6th Avenue, Scranton, starting at 8 a.m.