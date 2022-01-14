Lackawanna County declares ‘Code Blue’ alert for January 14th weekend

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County has declared a “Code Blue” frigid weather alert for the upcoming weekend.

The alert was placed in anticipation of upcoming cold weather that could have wind chills in the -10 to -20 degree range.

The alert will remain in effect from 8:00 p.m. Friday until 8:00 a.m. Monday.

During the alert, emergency homeless shelters can be found in the following locations: