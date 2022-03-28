SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to the cold weather, Lackawanna County Commissioners are declaring a ‘Code Blue’ frigid weather alert.

According to the Lackawanna County Commissioners, utilizing forecasts from the National Weather Service at Binghamton, NY and in consultation with Lackawanna County Emergency Management Agency, a ‘Code Blue’ is in effect for Lackawanna County, starting at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, and is expected to end at noon on Tuesday, March, 29.

A ‘Code Blue’ alert is issued when the forecasted temperatures in Lackawanna County (including wind chills) are expected to reach 20 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. If necessary, based on weather conditions, an extension of the alert may be issued, the frigid weather alert says.

According to the alert, the goal of this notification is to:

make people aware of the extremely cold conditions

provide information related to health and wellness in the cold weather

publicize the locations of emergency homeless shelters that are operated by area social service agencies.

During a ‘Code Blue’ alert, homeless individuals can access an emergency shelter at the following locations: