Lackawanna County DA looking to identify fraudulent check-cashing suspect

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office is seeking help identifying a man who, they say, cashed 5 fraudulent checks at various Peoples Security Banks throughout Lackawanna County.

Police say the man cashed fraudulent checks which totaled $13,350. He provided tellers with a fake New York State Drivers’ License displaying his photo, but the personal information of another person.

He also attempted to cash a fraudulent check at Peoples Security Bank in Bethlehem but was turned away, according to police.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person should contact Detective Lisa Bauer at (570) 963-6717, Ext. 7462.