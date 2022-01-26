Lackawanna County community mourns the loss of their mayor

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mayor of Olyphant John Sedlak, Jr died on Tuesday. He was serving his third term in the Queen City.

Mayor John Sedlak of the Mid-Valley community of Olyphant passed away on Tuesday. In addition to being mayor, he was a volunteer firefighter with Eureka Hose Co. No. 4 in the fern hill section for over fifty years.

“He was a member for 52 years of Eureka Hose Company, 34 of those years he was the treasurer., and ran every aspect of our fire department. He was the chairman of every fundraiser we had and spearheaded everything. And was just a straight shooter, an honest guy and was all about helping the community,” said Brian Doughton, Eureka Hose Co. No. 4 Vice-President.

Courtsey of Olyphant Police

Courtsey of Olyphant Police



Councilman Dave Krukovitz started his political career at the same time after a conversation with the late mayor. The two were in their third terms borough council learned of his passing during a zoom ‘work session’ last night.

“Somebody texted me and said that he passed away. Everything he did he helped the town. He was very good at that,” said Krukovitz.

The downtown has seen a rebirth with small shops opening during the mayor’s time in office. He also worked very closely with the Olyphant neighborhood watch and police department to keep the fifty-four hundred residents safe.

Mayor was a great guy. He was a fantastic individual. He was always willing to help. He did everything for the community. When we were raising money for the (police) dog, he stood right next to us during our dinners that we did, he was always there,” said Olyphant Police Department Chief James DeVoe.

There’s a sadness over the whole community.

“Third term, yes. Yeah, it’s a shame,” said Krukovitz.

“He was a wonderful person,” said Chief DeVoe

“It’s a really really tough time right now not only for the fire company but the town as a whole,” said Doughton.

Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.