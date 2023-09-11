SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews in Lackawanna County are working to clear damage scattered across it from the storms.

On Northern Boulevard near Scott Road, about a mile past the road closed sign and detour at Layton Road, is the lot of the Abington Body Shop.

An entire section is filled with vehicles damaged and abandoned in the flood in South Abington.

Looking inside a vehicle you can see mud, leaves, and damage that leaves the car and more than 70 others totaled.

The owner tells 28/22 News they’ve been working nonstop since the storms on Saturday night with dozens of people calling to track down their vehicles.

Dr. Amiel Bethel of Clarks Summit, who was picking up his vehicle said the water came out of nowhere

“Basically I tried to turn off on Layton Road to get off the road because the water was cresting over the top of my hood and my car stalled. I had to walk out in waist-deep water to get up to the road on high ground and watch my car just get covered with water,” . . . “You know prayers for all people who were you know injured and I hope that everyone finds their car.”

Bethel says he’s waiting for his insurance company for the next steps.

Meanwhile, the owner says they’ll continue to work with other towing companies and the local police to help people track down their vehicles.

