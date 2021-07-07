Lackawanna County Commissioners will be meeting in person, instead of Zoom

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Zoom meetings could be coming to an end for Lackawanna county commissioners.

This Wednesday they held their first monthly meeting in person, the first since the start of the pandemic. For the last year, meetings remained virtual on zoom.

While meetings were online, the county was able to keep its government center open to the public throughout the entire pandemic.

“It’s great to be back in person to see everybody and to return to some form of normalcy. I’m also excited because this year I am chair so it’s nice to be able to run an in-person meeting,” said Debi Domenik, a Lackawanna County Commissioner.

Vaccinated or not, the county is requiring the public to wear a mask while attending public meetings at the former globe store.