Lackawanna County Commissioners Re-Open 2020 Budget

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Property tax increases could be on the way in Lackawanna County after newly-elected commissioners voted to open the budget Wednesday morning.



The commissioners, including two newcomers, voted Wednesday morning to reopen the budget.

They’ll now have seven days to vote on a new budget plan.

The commissioners say they’re planning a 6.5 mill increase.



That would be an average increase of $78 per year for property owners.

We have a reporter working on this story and will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.