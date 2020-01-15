Lackawanna County Commissioners Re-Open 2020 Budget

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Property tax increases could be on the way in Lackawanna County after newly-elected commissioners voted to open the budget Wednesday morning.

The commissioners, including two newcomers, voted Wednesday morning to reopen the budget.

They’ll now have seven days to vote on a new budget plan.

The commissioners say they’re planning a 6.5 mill increase.

That would be an average increase of $78 per year for property owners.

