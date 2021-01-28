Lackawanna County commissioner weighs in on Gov. Wolf’s 2021 COVID-19 plan, vaccine distribution

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — When it comes to the coronavirus vaccine, there just is not enough yet to go around.

On Wednesday, the Lackawanna County Chief of Staff told Eyewitness News there needs to be a more uniform system at the state and local level for vaccine rollout. On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf chimed in on that conversation.

“We can now see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, and I want to make sure that we’re ready and able to get back on track quickly,” Wolf said.

Governor Wolf addressed the media virtually about his 2021 agenda as he prioritizes a recovery path following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to make major, major targeted investments to strengthen our economy to support workers and small businesses to rebuild our infrastructure.”

Wolf says the general assembly needs to allocate $145 million to support businesses. But, before we get to the end of the tunnel, COVID has to be controlled upon exiting.

There are about four million people in the 1A phase, and since it’s a two-shot cycle, that’s eight million vaccines we need.

If we were doing a perfect job, which no state is doing, we still have a gap of what we need right now.

Wolf says only about two million have been delivered to distribution locations throughout the state — a small number when looking at the local level.

“Here at the county, with our chief of staff, we’re doing this all day long trying to figure out you know where they are, what can we do, how can we get more,” Chris Chermak, Lackawanna County Commissioner said.

Chermak says there needs to be a more efficient rollout plan from Harrisburg to vaccinate the most with as little doses they’re given. Chermak reminds county residents to be patient.

“I am fairly confident that in the not-too-distant future here it’s going to be readily more readily available for everyone.”

Across all 67 counties in the state, only about 1 million people have been vaccinated.

Governor Wolf addressed other parts of his agenda, unrelated to the pandemic, the full news conference can be found here.