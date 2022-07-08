SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County commissioner is in hot water and her fellow commissioner is speaking out about it all after the D.A. filed a lawsuit.

Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick is being taken to court by the district attorney. According to DA Mark Powell, Domenick obtained access to hundreds of confidential emails she was not permitted to see.

Powell believes Domenick ordered the county’s director of IT to send her emails regarding an investigation into an employee at the Lackawanna County Prison. Domenick is due in court next month. This is an issue that concerns fellow county commissioner Chris Chermak.

“There’s been some heated discussions behind closed doors. Obviously, I’m deeply concerned with what’s going on. I don’t approve of it. We’re going to have to let our solicitors, district attorney and the courts figure out what’s right and what’s wrong. We’ll see how it goes,” said Commissioner Chermak.

Court documents say Domenick interfered with a human resources investigation initiated against an employee under investigation by the Lackawanna County Prison.

And that she has since threatened to fire people within the HR department and prison if the investigation continued against said employee.

The prison warden, private investigator, chief of staff, Debi Domenick, and the D.A. were all unavailable for comment.

