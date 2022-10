SCRANTON LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Christopher Columbus Day as the federal holiday is held on the second Monday of October, since 1971.

The Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County will hold a wreath-laying ceremony this morning.

It will take place at the Christopher Columbus statue on Courthouse Square in Scranton at 9:00 a.m.

In the past, many from the association have headed to the ‘Big Apple’ after the ceremony to participate in the Annual Columbus Day Parade.