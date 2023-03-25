THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— While spring is upon us, so is prom season and shopping for the perfect dress can get pricey.

A local organization is back to help girls and women find their dream dress at a dream price.

Cinderella’s Closet is an organization that hosts a unique boutique once a year, taking place earlier today at Mid-Valley Secondary Center.

The boutique holds hundreds of formal dresses and accessories donated from people in the community throughout the year.

The best part? Dresses are $10 and that is the most expensive item on the roster.

The staff is proud to be a part of something that can help girls and women be themselves at an affordable cost.