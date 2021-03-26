Lackawanna County church undergoes restoration, while maintaining 130-year-old architecture

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 130-year-old Dickson City landmark is undergoing restoration, while trying to preserve its historical aesthetics.

The Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church has been in Dickson City for over 100 years. The parish site dates to 1890 and some modernization is needed.

One of the church’s goals is to create parking and accessibility for people in need.

“We wanted to put in an elevator that can bring people from a parking area into the church, also a restroom on the level of the church,” said Msgr. Patrick Pratico.

“It is just wonderful, because it provides handicap access for people who have a difficulty with the steps,” said Marie Froncek, a parishioner from Jessup.

While making these accessibility changes, those with the parish wanted to maintain integrity of the building’s historic interior and exterior.

“We wanted to preserve the integrity of the building, and not disrupt the exterior or the interior. So, it has taken awhile. But the work involving the stonework on the foundation, and the brick work as well designed to match the original church,” said Msgr. Pratico.

With the pandemic, the churches restoration got slowed down. New windows were commissioned that had been made of classical glass by a local establishment in Jessup. Those windows match the church’s original stained glass windows as well.

“Makes it look as though it has been here, since the church was built,” said Froncek.

“We’re hoping to use it for Easter. And we’re just very happy that we’re open for Holy Week and Easter. Last year everything was shut down, so we are up and running with some restrictions, but we are making progress on a lot of fronts,” Msgr. Pratico said.

“A lot more people are coming back, and looking forward especially to this Easter,” Froncek said.

A much smaller enclosure is planned for the Albert Street side of the church.