Lackawanna County bridge closed indefinitely

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Lackawanna County-owned bridge is closed indefinitely.

The closure comes after a driver reported a serious problem about the bridge to the authorities. That driver felt unsafe while crossing the bridge because it was shaking while driving over it, which is what led to its closing.

Dozens of residents live on Keystone Road in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road now has no outlet.

“Now we all have to come in and go out the other side of the road and there is kind of a blind spot there, so, it’s not as safe as going out that end of the road,” Kimberly Leister of Clifton Township said.

Leister says she recently started noticing the pavement cracking and breaking apart. While it’s not a busy route, neighbors tell Eyewitness News that tractor-trailer drivers get lost and use the road.

“It’s not a busy road and you hear the trailers. I’m sure that’s certainly made the situation with the bridge a lot worse, a lot faster,” Leister said.

Lackawanna County’s communication director tells Eyewitness News:

“The county engineers inspected the bridge and discovered that several beams were unstable and closed it indefinitely. The school district and fire department were notified of the situation.” Lackawanna County Communication Director

From under the bridge, you can see the beams drooping just below where the pavement has been disturbed.

“I absolutely hope they fix it and I hope it doesn’t… I hope it doesn’t take years,” said Leister.

The bridge would need a full reconstruction. It’s too early to tell, but the county says they would have to determine if they could pull resources from its capital finances or budgets.

The other option would be through PennDOT’s transportation improvement program. The county would then be competing for funds.

As for a time frame, it will take a few years.