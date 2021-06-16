Lackawanna County boy gets vaccinated against COVID-19 for his birthday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A unique birthday celebration in the age of COVID as a local boy decided he wanted to get his COVDI vaccine as soon as possible.

The CDC began recommending children ages 12-16 to get the Pfizer vaccine in May. Since then a local boy has been counting down the days until his birthday so he could finally be vaccinated like the rest of his family.







What’s the best part of turning 12 in the age of covid-19? For this Scranton boy, the answer’s simple.

Thomas Lynett began his 12th birthday celebration at the Scranton Primary Health Care Center. He was there to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“He just kept saying I want to get my shot can I get it on my birthday can I get it as close to my birthday as possible couldn’t wait to get his shot,” said Bobby Lynett.

Thomas says he knows getting the shot is to protect more than himself.

“Everyone, everyone else that either doesn’t have it or does have it and just wants to be safe, it will make other people feel good if they don’t have masks and I don’t have a mask on,” stated Thomas Lynett.

Health officials at the Scranton Primary Health Care Center say getting children vaccinated is key to hitting herd immunity.

“Unless we have this important key and get the children involved in this which is such a large number I think it would be harder to get to that herd immunity number, especially from a vaccine perspective,” said Dr. Wasique Mirza.

Thomas’s father, Bobby Lynett agrees, “It absolutely is. Vaccinations are not just for the person getting vaccinated but they are also for the community as a whole.”

Dr. Mirza says children are more aware of the pandemic than we think.

“I think kids are so well informed. If we give them a positive attitude nobody wants to take a needle but I think they have seen enough around them over the past year that I think they have grown tremendously they understand how important it is,” said Dr. Mirza.

This is going to be a birthday to remember Thomas says he’s ready to come back in 21 days for his second dose.