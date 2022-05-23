SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mayor of Scranton has named the newest Assistant Solicitor.

On Monday Mayor Paige G. Cognetti announced that Attorney Romilda Crocamo will join the Law Department as its newest Assistant Solicitor. Most recently Crocamo served as Acting County Manager of Luzerne County.

“Attorney Crocamo is a consummate government professional. Her experience managing large

projects in Northeast Pennsylvania will be invaluable as we work together with City Council to

reform our administrative code, enact legislation to improve our neighborhoods, and focus on

improving the lives of our residents.” Mayor Cognetti

According to the press release, Crocamo had previously served as Luzerne County’s Chief Solicitor and before that worked as a lawyer with the Women’s Resource Center in Lackawanna County.

“I’m no stranger to Scranton, and I look forward to re-joining the community under the exciting

leadership of Mayor Cognetti.” Attorney Crocamo said. “Scranton has a bright future ahead, I’m

grateful for the chance to contribute in whatever way I can.” Crocamo

Crocamo will begin her work for the city on Monday.