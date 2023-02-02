SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Humane Society of Lackawanna County received a big boost in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented a $200,000 check to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter/Humane Society of Lackawanna County.

In a release, the commissioners said they know the shelter was hit hard during and after the pandemic and this money will help them provide better care to the animals, as well as help pay staff and cover the costs of supplies, medicine, and general operations.