LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County 911 announced Monday it is experiencing problems with cell phone calls.

The Lackawanna County 911 Emergency Services Center says it is experiencing intermittent issues with wireless calls getting through to the facility.

Officials are encouraging everyone, in the case of an emergency, to call the 911 center from a landline if possible.

If calling from a landline isn’t an option, then the public is urged to keep trying to get through to the center using a cell phone. The center says some wireless calls are getting through after trying a few times.

The public is also reminded that sending a text message to 911 is always an option.

Lackawanna County 911 Emergency Services says notice will be provided once the system is back to normal.