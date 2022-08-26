SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna College has announced that they are going to be offering introductory Petroleum & Natural Gas (PNG) courses at their Towanda Center in Bradford County.

Bradford County residents will have the means to begin their PNG education closer to home in January.

“The petroleum and natural gas industry is in need of qualified, well-trained employees,” said Lackawanna College President Dr. Jill Murray. “The industry is projected to see about 50% of its current workforce retire in the next five to seven years. Lackawanna College’s decision to offer these classes in Towanda shows our commitment to the local communities. We are always looking to enhance our educational offerings so we know community members get what they need to be successful in the local workforce.”

The three courses that will be offered at the Towanda Center include “Petroleum & Natural Gas Technology (PNG 105”), “Math for PNG (Math 150”), and “Physical Science for PNG (PHY 150”).

For hands-on courses, students will still need to travel to Tunkhannock.

“The introductory courses will give students the chance to take some of their PNG classes here in their hometown,” Kelly White, Towanda Center Director said. “Our dual enrollment students in high school can get a jumpstart on their education with these classes. Other students will have the chance to take those introductory courses here as a first step in their education and training and then use this as a building block to advance.”

“We want to continue building our partnerships with the local communities and businesses,” Sue Gumble, program director for Lackawanna College’s School of PNG said. “Offering these classes helps us continue that work. The energy industry likes to hire people from the local communities. They want to help communities thrive by having jobs people can work at so local workers have good career opportunities.”

Along with the courses, Lackawanna College offers a PNG Business Administration associate degree, PNG Technology associate degree.

Lackawanna College also offers certificates in PNG Technician and PNG Compressor and Engine Mechanic.

For more information on the upcoming courses, visit their website.