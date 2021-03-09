Lackawanna College honored for its ‘Level Up’ program

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna College has been named ‘one of the world’s most innovative companies’, the college announced Tuesday.

The college earned this from its Level Up Program. The program helps students still in high school earn college credits, fast tracking to an associates degree.

“At Lackawanna College, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to bridge the socioeconomic gap and help students obtain a degree quickly and at significantly less cost,” said Dr. Jill Murray, Lackawanna College President and Chief Innovative Officer.

Lackawanna College thanks partnerships through Sordoni Family Foundation and the Scranton Area Foundation for enhancing enrollment capacity and supporting resources.