Lackawanna College holds ribbon-cutting for School of Petroleum and Natural Gas

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna College’s School of Petroleum and Natural Gas is moving to a new home in Tunkhannock.

Thursday, the School of Petroleum and Natural Gas celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Tunkhannock Center.

The College offers Associates’ degrees in Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Administration, Petroleum and Natural Gas Technology, and other areas. They also offer certificate programs in Petroleum and Natural Gas Compression and Engine Mechanic and Petroleum and Natural Gas Technician.

The College will host an open house for students on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. Students can register at the Lackawanna College website.