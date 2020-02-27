Lackawanna College eyed for possible town hall

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Lackawanna College is being eyed by Fox News for a possible town hall event with a presidential candidate, a spokesperson for the college told Eyewitness News.

“Fox News network contacted me asking for information on the College’s event space,” Lackawanna College Director of Marketing and Communications Sharon Lynett said. “I have not heard back and am unaware of any details or if an event will take place.”

Lynette said that network officials told her it was for a possible town hall with a presidential candidate. Lynett sent images of the college’s Bank Theater and Student Union to Fox News.

It is not yet known when, or if, an event will take place.

