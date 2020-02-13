Lackawanna College donates supplies to Scranton School District

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Lackawanna College donated thousands of school supplies for Northeast Intermediate students through the college’s ROCKET program Thursday.

The school has remained closed for two weeks.

The college dropped the supplies off at West Scranton Intermediate School late Thursday morning.

There, teachers and students will be able to access the materials they may need.

Supplies have been donated all week from the community. Some of the items donated include pencils, pens, notebooks, erasers, tissues, highlighters, scissors, and more.

