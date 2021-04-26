Lackawanna Coal Mine Tours reopening for first time since 2019

SCRANTON LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour returns this Friday after being shut down for more than a year.

This comes after a lot of interest on social media about the #190 Slope reopening.

“It is going to be a limited capacity. We are going to keep the car to 15 people, that way we can keep a three-foot separation on the car,” Edmund Neidlinger, Lackawanna Coal Mine Foreman explained. “And we’re not taking any large reservations, because it would be too hard to handle large groups underground. And it is a limited schedule, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for now.”

With a smaller capacity in the car, there is a possibility of more trips underground, and quicker ability to load guests.

“Could be up to 10, because we are actually going to be running them quicker now, because it won’t take as long for the car to fill. Normally we set a tour time, and when the car fills, we run it. Usually, we try to run hour and 15 minutes apart, but with keeping the limited capacity, we are going to have to run them sooner,” said Neidlinger.

Neidlinger explained what the trip underground entails.

“You’re going to go down 1,300 feet through the #190 slope, and then it actually makes a turn, you’ll stop at the bottom of the old Clark Gangway. It is part of a larger mine that actually started in 1860, it was the continental mine.”

For one father-son duo, mining is in their DNA.

“We’re from Schuylkill County, that we come all the way up here, but that’s all my dad has ever done, as far as I knew, and that was my way to prove myself,” William Neidlinger said.

They tell us there has been a lot of interest about the tour on the internet.

“I get a lot of messages from people. I try to answer them right away. And there are so many people who are so happy. As soon as I said, April 30th, we’re opening up, and there like, ‘Yeah, we’re coming!’ so I think we’re going to have a pretty good turnout at least our first weekend,” Neidlinger said.

Reservations are not being taken at this time. The tour season will run through November 3.