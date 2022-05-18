WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the death of a man after they say he struck a deer while driving a motorcycle on Route 6 in Bradford County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a driver identified as 59-year-old Robert Ermisch, of Laceyville, was driving along Route 6 in Wyalusing Township Tuesday around 9 p.m. when he struck a deer.

PSP stated after observing the scene Ermish attempted to stop but was unable to do so. The Bradford County Coroner pronounced Ermish dead at the scene.