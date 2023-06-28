LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An organization in Wayne County is flipping the switch to a brighter future.

Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education and Research Center just took a big step in reducing their carbon footprint.

Solar panels were donated to the nonprofit by Green Mountain Energy Wednesday morning.

“Roughly in a given year if we’re using it pretty high we’re saving anywhere about 2,400 to 3,400 dollars annually,” said Craig Lukatch the president of Lacawac Sanctuary.

With all the money that they are going to be saving from these solar panels, they are going to use those extra funds to go towards something else.

“The money that we save we’ll be able to put back into scholarships for kids to come here to learn about nature over the course of say 20 years it should help us you know give scholarships for about over 4,000 kids,” explained Lukatch.

As they flipped the switch to a brighter future the Director of Environmental Education says she is excited to teach the kids all about how solar panels work.

“I think so many people make choices that aren’t necessarily good for the environment but it’s mostly because they don’t know, and so my lifelong passion of environmental education is to help make people more aware,” added Jamie Reeger the Director of Environmental Education.

The center also has hiking trails for the public to enjoy and anyone who is interested in learning more about the environment is welcome to stop by.

You can find out more about Lacawac Sanctuary on their website.